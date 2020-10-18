 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines's 'mob' ad insults constituents

Daines's 'mob' ad insults constituents

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, we saw your TV ad speaking against the “liberal mob.” Really, senator? We are liberals and we are not part of a "mob." We are loyal Americans, Montanans, your constituents. Your ad insults all Americans. And it hurts.

You don't know us. We are seniors who have isolated at home since March 13 to avoid COVID. My husband is a retired school principal; I am a retired special education teacher. We’ve spent our lives serving others. We are Christians, parents, volunteers in the church, Elks, Scouts, Lions, and members at the senior center. And, yes, we are liberals — two elderly, valuable Montanans. Yet, you have the audacity to insult us and people like us as part of a "liberal mob."

Where are your values? Do you adjust them for want of more votes? Do you use “situational ethics” when it benefits you? Senator, the "liberal mob" does not exist. It is a term constructed to insult and separate Americans. Is that how you see your role as senator — name-calling, insulting and separating?

We, like you, believe in liberty, democracy and equality under this blessed American system.

Senator Daines, your ad is inexcusable. Stop insulting your fellow Montanans.

Susie Menegat,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Put your guns away
Letters

Put your guns away

I ask all Americans to please put your guns away, unless your deer or elk hunting. Having Civil War II wouldn't be a healthy nor prosperous no…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News