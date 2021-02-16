 Skip to main content
Daines's reasoning was nonsensical

Thank you, Sen. Jon Tester, for voting to protect our democracy from Donald Trump, his congressional enablers and misguided followers. Your vote to convict Trump for incitement of insurrection was sound judgement for his obvious betrayal of the Office of President and our nation.

Sen. Steve Daines, I am ashamed that you voted to acquit on nonsensical reasoning. The Constitution, the founders’ words, precedent and common sense, say Congress can and must impeach and disqualify from future office any officeholder who commits high crimes and misdemeanors perpetrated during his/her term.

In fact, I’d argue that your fundraising on “The Big Lie” — that Trump had the election stolen — is grounds for your own impeachment.

Jason Kiely,

Missoula

