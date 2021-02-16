 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines's skewed sense of justice

Daines's skewed sense of justice

{{featured_button_text}}

“I voted to acquit President Trump of a second impeachment because I believe the trial was unconstitutional. I do not believe the Senate has the authority to remove a former President from office who is no longer in office. Going forward, the focus must be to arrest and prosecute the domestic terrorists who broke into our Capitol, attacked law enforcement officers, sought to cause harm, and tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. They should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

These are the words of Sen. Steve Daines. What kind of skewed sense of justice is it that these people should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and yet, the man who is responsible for this entire debacle skates by, free and clear? The man who could not allow the peaceful transfer of power gets off scott free to have yet another opportunity to cause mayhem in the U.S. Something is really amiss in the courts, in the land of America. 

Sen. Daines, you need to step down, get another job, maybe as a PR man for the former president.

Donna Warren,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't miss excellent letter
Letters

Don't miss excellent letter

Denver Henderson's truly excellent letter published in the Missoulian online on Friday, Dec. 12, deserves everyone's attention. If you somehow…

Choose: Trump or Constitution?
Letters

Choose: Trump or Constitution?

In his effort to oust Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the Republican Party, Matt Rosendale revealed both his true beliefs and the f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News