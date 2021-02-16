Daines's skewed sense of justice

“I voted to acquit President Trump of a second impeachment because I believe the trial was unconstitutional. I do not believe the Senate has the authority to remove a former President from office who is no longer in office. Going forward, the focus must be to arrest and prosecute the domestic terrorists who broke into our Capitol, attacked law enforcement officers, sought to cause harm, and tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. They should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

These are the words of Sen. Steve Daines. What kind of skewed sense of justice is it that these people should be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and yet, the man who is responsible for this entire debacle skates by, free and clear? The man who could not allow the peaceful transfer of power gets off scott free to have yet another opportunity to cause mayhem in the U.S. Something is really amiss in the courts, in the land of America.

Sen. Daines, you need to step down, get another job, maybe as a PR man for the former president.

Donna Warren,

Missoula

