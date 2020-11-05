Dale Burk's death mourned by many

I, along with so many other people, was deeply saddened to hear of Dale Burk's passing in mid-September.
I worked closely with Burk on a couple of books of mine that he published, "Lewis & Clark and Me" and "Tarzan the Mountain Man." Burk and I also became friends. We traded notes on life, Burk sharing how he was brought up in northwest Montana in the small town of Trego, where his father was a logger. He told stories about his love of fishing in the Big Hole and the Bitterroot River, and of hunting pronghorn and deer in eastern Montana. He shared with me about some of the books he had published over the years. Burk also talked a lot about his wife, Pat, who was in a nursing home.
I was so glad to have had this close contact with Burk during his last days on Earth. I was especially grateful to talk to him just days before he passed away. I related to him about three resident golden eagles, which he loved hearing about.
I could never thank Burk enough for publishing "Tarzan the Mountain Man," which he wrote a foreword for because he liked the book so much.
John Crawford,
Lolo
