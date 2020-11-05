Dale Burk's death mourned by many

I worked closely with Burk on a couple of books of mine that he published, "Lewis & Clark and Me" and "Tarzan the Mountain Man." Burk and I also became friends. We traded notes on life, Burk sharing how he was brought up in northwest Montana in the small town of Trego, where his father was a logger. He told stories about his love of fishing in the Big Hole and the Bitterroot River, and of hunting pronghorn and deer in eastern Montana. He shared with me about some of the books he had published over the years. Burk also talked a lot about his wife, Pat, who was in a nursing home.