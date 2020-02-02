Damage claims were intensively examined

Damage claims were intensively examined

{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

In December, U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester submitted a bill introducing the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact. The bill includes $1.9 billion for damages.

Lake County Commissioner Gale Decker, in a Jan. 23 Missoulian guest column, claimed that Senator Daines "is willing to take the tribes' word that the damage claims are real and verifiable."

Decker apparently does not know that, as required by law, the damage claims were intensively examined by the U.S. Interior and Justice departments and President Trump's Office of Management and Budget. President Trump's administration supports Daines’ bill.

Contrary to Decker's assertion, if the bill is passed, Senator Daines will not "load a plane with $1.9 billion" and send it to the CSKT. The Daines bill and the compact include a large number of projects to be funded with the $1.9 billion.

Because tribal and non-tribal lands are intertwined on the Flathead reservation, a large percent of the $1.9 billion will benefit non-tribal residents.

Dick Erb,

Moiese

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Build a bypass around Reserve
Letters

Build a bypass around Reserve

A couple of years ago, while heading to the gate at the Seattle airport for my flight to Missoula, a chatty Transportation Security Administra…

Shifting the blame
Letters

Shifting the blame

George Wuerthner (Missoulian Jan. 22) contends that lumber mill owners can’t compete in Montana because timber growth rates are much slower in…

Timber supply guides industry
Letters

Timber supply guides industry

On Jan. 22, George Wuethner wrote an opinion in the Missoulian providing a long and complex explanation for the trends in Montana’s wood produ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News