In December, U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester submitted a bill introducing the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact. The bill includes $1.9 billion for damages.

Lake County Commissioner Gale Decker, in a Jan. 23 Missoulian guest column, claimed that Senator Daines "is willing to take the tribes' word that the damage claims are real and verifiable."

Decker apparently does not know that, as required by law, the damage claims were intensively examined by the U.S. Interior and Justice departments and President Trump's Office of Management and Budget. President Trump's administration supports Daines’ bill.

Contrary to Decker's assertion, if the bill is passed, Senator Daines will not "load a plane with $1.9 billion" and send it to the CSKT. The Daines bill and the compact include a large number of projects to be funded with the $1.9 billion.

Because tribal and non-tribal lands are intertwined on the Flathead reservation, a large percent of the $1.9 billion will benefit non-tribal residents.

Dick Erb,

Moiese

