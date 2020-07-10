Dangerous to replace police with social workers

I was glad to read in the Missoulian that Mayor Engen supports some additional funding for the Missoula Police Department. However, as a former law enforcement officer, I suggest to those who want to reduce funding for the police and replace them with mental health workers, this is a very dangerous idea. And especially on 911 calls to respond to domestic disturbances. The parties involved are already angry at each other and often transfer their anger to a first responder on the scene. Quite often, one of the parties is raging and brandishing a dangerous weapon. 911 domestic calls are among the most dangerous calls police officers encounter, right up there with traffic stops.