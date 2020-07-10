Dangerous to replace police with social workers

I was glad to read in the Missoulian that Mayor Engen supports some additional funding for the Missoula Police Department. However, as a former law enforcement officer, I suggest to those who want to reduce funding for the police and replace them with mental health workers, this is a very dangerous idea. And especially on 911 calls to respond to domestic disturbances. The parties involved are already angry at each other and often transfer their anger to a first responder on the scene. Quite often, one of the parties is raging and brandishing a dangerous weapon. 911 domestic calls are among the most dangerous calls police officers encounter, right up there with traffic stops.
Instead of shifting these potentially deadly 911 domestic calls to social workers, I suggest a better plan would be to send a social worker, accompanied by a police officer. The officer could leave as soon as it has been determined that all parties involved are safe.
Jay Stanford,
Missoula
