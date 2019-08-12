{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

I dare you to do one act of kindness every day for a month.

As a kid growing up I never thought terrible things happened to people I knew. I thought that violence and mental health issues were only in the movies, and could never happen to me or people in my community.

Although now I am more aware of reality, I still refuse to believe the world is a bad place. I still believe most people are good, and I think you should too. Although I know that we might never completely overcome brutality, I know we can make an impact, especially in our small close-knit community.

Here are a few random acts of kindness I dare you to do throughout the month.

1. Give someone a compliment.

2. Pay for someone's coffee.

3. Donate toys to kids.

4. Volunteer.

5. Send someone flowers.

6. Bake cookies for your neighbor.

7. Leave a generous tip at a restaurant.

8. Call a family member just to say hi.

9. Let someone merge in front of you in traffic.

10. Smile at a stranger.

We live in the last best place, so let's keep it that way and spread kindness.

Lyric DeVries,

Hamilton

