I dare you to do one act of kindness every day for a month.
As a kid growing up I never thought terrible things happened to people I knew. I thought that violence and mental health issues were only in the movies, and could never happen to me or people in my community.
Although now I am more aware of reality, I still refuse to believe the world is a bad place. I still believe most people are good, and I think you should too. Although I know that we might never completely overcome brutality, I know we can make an impact, especially in our small close-knit community.
Here are a few random acts of kindness I dare you to do throughout the month.
1. Give someone a compliment.
2. Pay for someone's coffee.
3. Donate toys to kids.
4. Volunteer.
5. Send someone flowers.
6. Bake cookies for your neighbor.
7. Leave a generous tip at a restaurant.
8. Call a family member just to say hi.
9. Let someone merge in front of you in traffic.
10. Smile at a stranger.
We live in the last best place, so let's keep it that way and spread kindness.
Lyric DeVries,
Hamilton