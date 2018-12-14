You no doubt know about the Oscars, the Grammys and the Espy Awards. I am introducing a new category of awards, called the SADs.
The first SAD award goes to the Breakfast Club for the most obnoxious radio ads ever produced.
The second SAD award goes to several Bitterroot 500 drivers: The drivers who change lanes 50 or more times in 10 miles to gain 100 feet by the time they arrive at the Walmart stoplight. Next are the drivers who have such terrific reflexes they can safely follow within one foot of your bumper while driving 70 mph or more. Then, it's the drivers who can talk on their cell phones, drink coffee and put on their makeup, while driving well over the speed limit, and still follow within one foot of the car ahead. Last are the drivers who drive 35 mph in the fast lane, bless their little old hearts.
My very last SAD award goes to all the educators who have allowed their students to communicate in the following manner: "Like, you know, he goes, him and I know where it's at. You know what I'm saying?"
I have more SAD awards, but these will do for now.
Ken Colbo,
Lolo