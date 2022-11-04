Dark money claims are false

The latest falsehood propagated by dark money supporting Jim Brown for the Supreme Court is that Justice Gustafson acted improperly in joining a unanimous ruling of the Montana Supreme Court. The Montana Legislature, contrary to court rules, tried to subpoena the emails of a judicial branch employee. But the subpoenas were not served on the employee, were taken without notice and no procedure was used to screen emails to prevent disclosure of private medical or employment information. The employee rightfully went to court to have the illegal subpoena quashed and the stolen emails returned. The Montana Supreme Court unanimously held the stealing of emails to be illegal.