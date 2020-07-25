Data being manipulated to further Democrat agenda

Data being manipulated to further Democrat agenda

In a letter published July 21, I said COVID-19 is not a threat to the general population — that of only 39 deaths from it (we have 10,000 deaths per year in Montana), all but two were in people older than 60 (average age 77), mostly in nursing homes, and the other two had been in younger people with prior medical problems.

On July 22, a Democrat political operative associated with Kathleen Williams ignored all of the above and created a “death rate” based on number of deaths divided by number of positive tests and said 13,650 Montanans would die! Such a perfect example of how they choose intellectual dishonesty and manipulation of data to further the Democrat agenda of totalitarian control of the lives of citizens.

The “case numbers” are almost useless in “death rate” due to the fact that most of the “general population” is not even being tested — only the sick and their contacts.

Just think about it. The actual death rate as of last week for the “general population” was literally zero, since there had been zero deaths from COVID-19 in that population

The virus is not a threat to those not elderly or with predisposing conditions.

Cindi Hamilton,

Hamilton

