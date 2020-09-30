Dawson is responsible, responsive and hard-working

Does it seem to you that supporting a family in the state of Montana is becoming more difficult by the year? That purchasing or maintaining a home is financially beyond the reach of an average family?

Rebecca Dawson, a candidate for House District 95, shares your concerns. Rebecca sees fiscal responsibility at the state level as important to maintaining the quality of life for all families in Montana. She is willing to work hard to formulate a State budget and public policies that serve the citizens in District 95 in the face of growing needs, fluctuating economic resources, and unexpected and rapidly changing conditions. The physical and economic security of constituents in District 95 will be her primary concern. She supports those who serve in law enforcement.

Rebecca is well suited to the task of representing others. She is deliberate in her decision-making, is a good researcher and obtains the facts before making a decision. She is diplomatic and respectful of others, and believes that solutions to difficult problems can be found by having civil and open conversations “across-the-aisle” politically. Rebecca has strong ties to Montana, as several generations of her family were Montanans also. Please vote for Rebecca Dawson for House District 95 and send a responsible, responsive and hard-working Montana citizen to the Legislature.