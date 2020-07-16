Dear Mr. Trump: Some requests

Dear Mr. Trump: Please get out of the way and allow medical experts and teachers to decide when and how schools and universities should reopen. Please allow foreign students to come to the U.S. and take classes online if necessary. Please send Roger Stone back to jail, for at least 4 years. Please allow all non-U.S. citizens to remain in the U.S. if they so choose and give them permanent resident cards. Please give the money you stole from the Defense Department to build your wall back to it. Please tell state governors to follow the advice of science/medical experts concerning reopening businesses. Please demand that all Americans wear masks in public, wash their hands frequently and be part of a universal team trying to contain this virus. And finally, Mr. Trump, please think about leaving office immediately and allowing J. Biden, or someone, to assume the presidency. Obviously, the whole of American society is going down, so we might as well try something different, don't you agree? And also, Mr. Trump, please start wearing a BLACK LIVES MATTER shirt. Thanks.

Ross Stenseth,

Missoula

