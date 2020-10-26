Dear Republicans

To my Republican friends,

I support family values; I'm voting for decency, respect, compassion and honesty.

I align with smaller government; I'm voting for women's rights in health care decisions.

I agree with lowering taxes for middle and low income workers; I disagree with tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations.

I applaud peaceful protests; I am appalled by rioting and looting by extremists on both sides.

I believe climate change needs attention. NOW. I abhor deniers and “hoaxers.”

I support the 2nd Amendment, along with reasonable laws to curtail the horror of mass shootings.

I believe health care is a right, not a privilege, and costs need to be lowered.

I support science, Dr. Fauci, the USPS, our Constitution and institutions.

I condone compromise and reaching across the aisle; I abhor the blanket denigration of all Democrats. I dislike “loyalty” in government (Henry V11, anyone?).

I agree with law and order and support funding training for police.