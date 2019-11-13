Mario Puzo (1920-1999), an American author, screenwriter and journalist, wrote, “Our own death wish is our only real tragedy.” It seems that Puzo was prophetic.
Oil and gas companies such as ExonMobil have contributed to conservative and libertarian think tanks, such as the Heritage Foundation, for several decades to muddy the waters in the global warming debate using the same techniques as the cigarette manufacturers in the link of tobacco to cancer. The efforts have paid off for the companies in short term profits but have endangered human existence.
The Donald Trump Environmental Protection Agency, once headed by Scott Pruitt and now Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, has just released a revised ruling on the use of science in determining regulations. The scientific community is stunned in that the prior ruling, which received hundreds of thousands of negative comments, is even more lax in holding polluters to account and in endangering the health of the general public.
The EPA now is attacking itself in a seemingly self-destructive mode in order that more wealth will go to CEOs and shareholders at the expense of society as a whole. Yes, Mario Puzo, you were right.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula