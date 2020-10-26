Sad to see COVID-19 increases in Montana and around the country. (‘Montana reports 647 more COVID-19 cases; active cases at 9412’ by by Paul Hamby, Missoulian, Oct. 24, 2020) Fortunately, papers like the Missoulian keep us up to date. Sad to think how many deaths could have been avoided if the Senate would have passed the House Heroes Act last May or even the first of this month. The relief package would provide both funding to battle the pandemic, as well as its effects: hunger, homelessness, and unemployment. There is still hope for relief if call our senators (202) 224-3121, and the White House (202) 456-1111, asking for the immediate passage of COVID-19 relief.