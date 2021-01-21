Debt of thanks to health department

In addition to the thanks we owe to our health care workers and first responders, Missoula owes a debt of thanks to the Missoula Health Department and its many workers who have been doing double duty during the pandemic.

Many have helped the COVID incident management team on top of their regular duties. For example, the Missoula Valley Water Quality District workers continue to work to protect our river and our drinking water while also helping with pandemic management.

We all look forward to the time when we can thank all these folks in person (and when they can get some rest).

Vicki Watson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0