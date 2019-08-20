Main Medicare for All facts that debunk myths:
• Yes, Medicare for All will cause you to lose private insurance but will be replaced by comprehensive plan benefits covering all Americans and include all physicians.
• Yes, taxes will go up, but American health care costs will drop significantly, resulting in people paying less in new taxes than they pay now for health care costs.
• We cannot afford to not have Medicare for All, because health costs continue to rise as long as for-profit insurers and drug makers remain in control of prices.
• Medicare for All has cradle to grave coverage.
• Incremental approaches to Medicare for All are unwise band-aid approaches because they keep private insurers and drug manufacturers in control of costs.
• Improved Medicare for All legislation eliminates premiums, deductibles and copays.
• Medical bankruptcies disappear.
Richard A. Damon,
Bozeman