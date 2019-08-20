{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Main Medicare for All facts that debunk myths:

• Yes, Medicare for All will cause you to lose private insurance but will be replaced by comprehensive plan benefits covering all Americans and include all physicians.

• Yes, taxes will go up, but American health care costs will drop significantly, resulting in people paying less in new taxes than they pay now for health care costs.

• We cannot afford to not have Medicare for All, because health costs continue to rise as long as for-profit insurers and drug makers remain in control of prices.

• Medicare for All has cradle to grave coverage.

• Incremental approaches to Medicare for All are unwise band-aid approaches because they keep private insurers and drug manufacturers in control of costs.

• Improved Medicare for All legislation eliminates premiums, deductibles and copays.

• Medical bankruptcies disappear.

Richard A. Damon,

Bozeman

