Decay of decency evident in GOP

I grew up where everyone was in the telephone book. Something just felt right there — democratic, if you must. John Steinbeck said he loved the people. People change.

At long last, is there no sense of decency? The existence of any cabal of elites, nor their quotidian analogues — those weaselly martinets who worked for this or that government agency — none of these can be used to justify today's GOP, from longtime Republican strategists speculating, "I always thought they (today's Repubs) were the recessive gene, turns out they're the dominant," to suing over the mail-in vote. 

The corporate state moved on from Anaconda, because that's what it does. But it's back, more ravenous than ever. It brings with it those who've "earned" their way, who need a place to park their private jets.

Republicans are in full throat, calling for law and order. Mike Pence praises a Boogaloo member who has already murdered. Tucker Carlson says "militias" had to do something, as government wouldn't. Ann Coulter designates these rubes as her choice for law enforcement. Nikki Haley states that America is not a racist country. And so it goes.

May their souls end up in a car wash in Bakersfield.

Bill Shea,

Missoula

