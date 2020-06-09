Declaration spells out right to alter government

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to Jim Greaves' eloquent and well-reasoned letter (online-only), I would like to inform him that the Declaration of Independence kneecaps his argument.

The Declaration states: "that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government."

Maybe Greaves has different ideas about what's happening, but rampant nationwide police violence, the use of unidentified paramilitaries and deploying soldiers against American citizens certainly looks destructive to the ends of life, liberty and happiness.

I'm sure Greaves' opinion is well-informed by years of constitutional study, but he may be wise to review the history of the country he claims to love, and examine all relevant documents, not merely cherry picking those pieces that support his argument.

What is happening right now is a backlash against racist, classist policing as an institution. The police in this country are descended from the slave patrols in the South and repressive forces enforcing industrial capital in the North.