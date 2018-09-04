According to a recent Media Matters post, Matt Rosendale was an administrator and contributor on a Facebook page called "Tea Party," a forum for racists. This group was disparaging U.S. Sen. Jon McCain, as he lies in state, by telling outrageous lies. Look and see for yourself.
Consider yourself a racist if you are a Rosendale and Donald Trump supporter. You people yelling and clapping for Trump at his rallies embarrass the rest of us. You make noise and the huckster performs. You are being gullible.
If you vote for or support this Rosendale, who is running for office to gain more power to sell our precious state lands and resources, you need to re-evaluate your moral threshold. Isn't it enough that a liar resides in the Oval Office? We don't need another in the Senate.
If you are voting for Rosendale simply because he belongs to the Republican Party, shame on you. Look into his behavior and his lies, and his backing by Steve Bannon. Come on. Don't be a sheeple like Rosendale!
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has done a good job helping all of us, regardless of party, and has earned our vote. Remember, Trump played while our brothers and sons died in Vietnam.
Cheryl Sage,
Florence