A new level of malevolent technology has surfaced in the threat of “deep fake” video. This is video which is created which convincingly shows someone saying something that they actually never said. The possibility of such fake video spreading through social media is very real and poses a threat to our democratic processes. We should demand that the social media platforms such as Facebook and others make strenuous efforts to minimize the proliferation of such content. To those who would say that this should be protected under the protection of free speech, I say it is slander.
As a side note, this also disadvantages Democratic presidential candidates. I can see all sorts of content generated disparaging candidates such as Biden, Warren, etc. But let’s say, hypothetically, that someone came out with a video that had Trump saying something horrible like, “You can grab them by the ....” You can see the problem. Trump already says horrible things — there’s no need to create deep fakes.
Walt Max,
Alberton