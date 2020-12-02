Deep State cell hiding in Bitterroot

OK, I surrender. The Carlsons have “outed” me, so to speak. I happen to be one of those dastardly socialist commie Democrats hiding in the Bitterroot Valley who wears a MAGA hat when near home and an “AOC Rules” T-shirt when playing squash with some elitist liberal buddies in Missoula.

As a combat veteran who volunteers for humanitarian associations like the American Legion, Audubon Society, local wildlife refuges and the like, I put on a good front for my real mission: to turn Montana into a Deep State communist cell. We want Medicare for all, prescription drug price controls and a $25 minimum wage for all citizens, naturalized or not.

I’m so ashamed. I’m hoping that the kindly Carlsons will find it in their warm hearts to forgive me. Amen.

Jim Hamilton,

Florence

