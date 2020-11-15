 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Deep State' is fictitious concept

'Deep State' is fictitious concept

{{featured_button_text}}

I think that there are misconceptions about civil servants within the federal government. Somehow there is a belief, amplified sharply lately, that everyone in the federal government is liberal and works against conservative ideals. And that they all are doing their own thing irregardless of who is president.

In my years in civil service, probably 85% of the people I worked with were more conservative than I was. Most were quite conservative, in fact. Agencies vary, but most are modeled from the military; virtual orders are given to managers. And those below follow the orders or you will be written up quickly. You can be fired from the government for insubordination.

There are very few real “kingdoms” carved out. Occasionally someone with seniority does stay too long. This happens everywhere. In the agency I worked for, the work varied from state to state. The more conservative a state might be, the more conservative the agency within that state.

There was a definite change from administration to administration. The mission is top-down, as much as the field was emphasized, the administration was in the driver’s seat. The “Deep State” concept of the federal government is fictitious.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Christianity is dead
Letters

Christianity is dead

Well readers, the latest poll results confirm my past letters! Yes Christianity is DEAD in the once great USA. Over 50% of the voters, legal a…

Don't give money to Republicans
Letters

Don't give money to Republicans

Wow, all of you Republican idiots please line up to kiss the feet of your new king. You want him to control your party for the next four years…

We need to save Montana
Letters

We need to save Montana

Gov. Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney have worked so hard and expanded health care for Montanans. Both have protected our public lands from outsi…

OK to dismiss baseless claims
Letters

OK to dismiss baseless claims

All the unsupported and baseless claims about the recent national election bring to mind a favorite quote of Christopher Hitchens, who said, "…

Wear your mask!
Letters

Wear your mask!

When a farmer is looking at his crops standing in 6 inches of flood waters, he doesn’t think that the thing to do is open up the floodgates an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News