Deeply concerned for US democracy

An open letter to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:

I've lived in Montana most of my life, born in Billings to a family who were Republicans, good people, as were their friends. Now I mostly support Democrats.

The reason for this letter is to express my deep concern for the future of our country as a democracy. Republicans in Congress are aiding and abetting a criminal who, through his seductive and brilliant maneuverings, has skillfully undermined the checks on his power and seems well on his way to a dictatorship.

I keep thinking that the ship will right itself but now am pulling the alarm mechanism. SOS.

Peggy Miller,

Missoula

