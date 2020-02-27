Deeply concerned for US democracy

I've lived in Montana most of my life, born in Billings to a family who were Republicans, good people, as were their friends. Now I mostly support Democrats.

The reason for this letter is to express my deep concern for the future of our country as a democracy. Republicans in Congress are aiding and abetting a criminal who, through his seductive and brilliant maneuverings, has skillfully undermined the checks on his power and seems well on his way to a dictatorship.