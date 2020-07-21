Defend Badger-Two Medicine, oppose Pendley

Defend Badger-Two Medicine, oppose Pendley

{{featured_button_text}}

Poor Mike Cooney, he is struggling to run for the next governor against all the bashing by the right wing.

Donald Trump and his loyal followers Greg Gianforte and Steve Daines are going to put a serious hurt on Montana and give a leg up to the rest of the country's destructive forces.

Governor Bullock, Senator Tester, the Blackfeet Nation, fishermen and hunters are suing Trump's nominee William Pendley as acting Bureau of Land Managment director. Pendley is bent on selling off our public lands to the highest bidder. According to him, that is a constitutional right. Pendley is a former Big Oil lawyer, which is a serious conflict of interest.

The Blackfeet Nation is fighting for their sacred land, the Badger-Two Medicine, just south of the Canadian border. This pristine land is home to the genetically purest cutthroat on the planet, denning grizzlies and rare lynx.

This is a travesty. We need to back the governor and senator along with the Blackfeet Nation and others; this will be like Bears Ears in Utah, where they sold off land to oil companies of Canada under Ryan Zinke.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

Where's the outrage?
Letters

Where's the outrage?

Where's the outrage? Where's the BLM? Where are the marchers? Where's the protests? Where's the rioting? Where's the looting? Where's the burning?

Where is the money?
Letters

Where is the money?

All of the millions that they allow for streets, education etc. Where is it? We need to have a state or federal auditor. He will go back six o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News