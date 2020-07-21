Defend Badger-Two Medicine, oppose Pendley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Poor Mike Cooney, he is struggling to run for the next governor against all the bashing by the right wing.

Donald Trump and his loyal followers Greg Gianforte and Steve Daines are going to put a serious hurt on Montana and give a leg up to the rest of the country's destructive forces.

Governor Bullock, Senator Tester, the Blackfeet Nation, fishermen and hunters are suing Trump's nominee William Pendley as acting Bureau of Land Managment director. Pendley is bent on selling off our public lands to the highest bidder. According to him, that is a constitutional right. Pendley is a former Big Oil lawyer, which is a serious conflict of interest.

The Blackfeet Nation is fighting for their sacred land, the Badger-Two Medicine, just south of the Canadian border. This pristine land is home to the genetically purest cutthroat on the planet, denning grizzlies and rare lynx.

This is a travesty. We need to back the governor and senator along with the Blackfeet Nation and others; this will be like Bears Ears in Utah, where they sold off land to oil companies of Canada under Ryan Zinke.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

