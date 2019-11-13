The “mob rule” democracy that Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson were so afraid of is currently clawing at the doors of our republic. Powerful bureaucrats now coordinate with media to fuel neurosis in an obvious attempt to overthrow the elected president of the United States.
A score of Montana representatives worked tirelessly last session to undermine their own voters by playing the pivotal role in passing key socialist policy of the opposition party. Behind such guises as progressivism, socialism, environmentalism and bipartisanship, Marxism has taken root in a field of undiscerning soil. Americans fall victim to non-stop crisis narrative and are often willing participants in an echo chamber of collective hysteria. “Listen, talk, think and decide” has been replaced by “shout, silence, feel and react.”
The false idea that voting is enough has paved the path for active left-wing extremists to gain a loud, a dominant and an ever intolerant voice in our schools, in our government and even in many of our churches.
I hope that Americans will step forward in record numbers to defend our republic from these regressive extremists and their many allies and enablers.
Dusty Weber,
Laurel