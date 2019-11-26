A guy walks into a bank, pulls out a gun and says “Give me the money!” They do so, but as he is walking out the cops surround the bank. Seeing this, he promptly gives the money back to the bank and puts his gun away, saying three times and in all caps: “I DON’T WANT YOUR MONEY, I DON’T WANT YOUR MONEY, I DON’T WANT YOUR MONEY.”
If he is a Donald Trump Republican he knows he has done nothing wrong since, first, the money got where it was supposed to be and second, he never used the word “robbery” so it can’t be one. Everyone heard him say he didn’t want the money. Accordingly, although it may be inappropriate behavior, it certainly can’t be a crime.
Wasn’t the GOP the “law and order” party once?
Ron Bissell,
Missoula