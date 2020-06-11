Defund police to enhance community services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Steve Bullock needs to understand that every dollar that goes toward police and prisons is a dollar that could have gone to nonviolent community services that help the people of Montana rather than terrorizing them.

Those dollars could be going to our schools, to paying our teachers well for one of the most difficult and important jobs in the world, to furnishing my daughter’s classroom, to providing scholarships for bright young minds studying in the Montana University System.

Those dollars could be going to social workers, mental health resources and public health initiatives and affordable housing.

I understand that defunding the police may be a daunting prospect. Tearing down a building with a rotten foundation always is, but it is the best thing for Montana. You would not hesitate to defund a governmental program that was largely ineffective at its job and terrorized and sometimes murdered citizens.

This is why the police must be defunded. Every dollar spent to indulge police in their dangerous game of war on civilians is a dollar stolen from my daughter’s classroom. I support defunding the police. If Governor Bullock does not, he will not be representing me.

Moriah Mitsuda,

Missoula

