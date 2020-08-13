Defunding police not a popular idea

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I applaud Missoula City Council and Mayor Engen for not bowing to activist demands to defund the City of Missoula Police Department.

Activists claim to want to make the community safer, but have attempted to do so in the most counter-intuitive way possible: calling to defund our local police force. Activists have also not built community consensus for their ambiguous plans to forever change policing in Missoula. Defunding the police remains wildly unpopular with Americans, including Black Americans.

According to a Gallup poll release Aug. 5, when asked whether they want the police to spend more time, the same amount of time or less time than they currently do in their area, most Black Americans — 61% — want the police presence to remain the same. This is similar to the 67% of all U.S. adults preferring the status quo, including 71% of white Americans.

Meanwhile, nearly equal proportions of Black Americans say they would like the police to spend more time in their area (20%) as say they'd like them to spend less time there (19%).

Local activists are shadowboxing. Calling Missoulians racist. Calling the Missoula Police Department racist. These are simply not true assertions.