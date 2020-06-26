Defunding police would be disastrous

I knew it … just when protesters can not be any dumber, recent events say otherwise. I read the news about defunding the cops in Portland, Oregon, which to me means Portland might as well hang a banner of "Hey criminals! Free stuff, come and get it!" up around the town, which may sound dumb, but if the cops have a lot less money to get things done or keep schools from having gunmen show up with an ax to grind, just watch as the people, once they get robbed, mugged and several other crimes on a more frequent basis, suddenly whine about not having police protection, when bad elements of the protesters decide it's time for a free-for-all downtown, etc, and then other police in other cities decide if their fellow officers are going to be hamstrung, by such reckless efforts, then they, too can "protest" by not going to work, etc. … ouch.