'Defunding' strategy is wrong-headed, reactionary

Last week, local activists demanded the City Council remove funding from the City of Missoula Police Department to pay for yet-to-be-determined “community programs” to offset what they claim is over-policing in Missoula.

This wrong-headed, reactionary strategy is based on a faulty premise and a mischaracterization of our local law enforcement, and will no doubt make Missoulians less safe.

Activists are asking working people to pay the same taxes for less services. Would there even be enough money taken from the police budget to fund these “programs?” The answer is, likely, no.

Further, who will administer these “community programs”?

Will they be administered by our elected officials who have a democratic mandate and will run them for public benefit or will they be administered by non-profits and NGOs that are unaccountable to the public?

As a citizen of Missoula, I do not support these activists demands or the defunding of the City of Missoula Police Department. I ask that the city council reject these activist demands. For the safety of our community and the good of working people.

Roy McKenzie,

Missoula

