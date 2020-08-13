Defunding the policing

To the neighbor who called the police when she saw her neighbors arguing, thanks. But that is where you should have stopped, instead of becoming a nosey neighbor. Go inside and if they wanted to ask you some questions, they had your number. They have access to more information than you. Maybe this a couple that has had issues in the past; also were there drugs and alcohol involved? Just because the male walked off, that does not make him the aggressor. We are taught to defuse a fight by turning our back and leaving. I understand that you said you were abused, but that does make you more capable to judge who is at fault. If anything, we should make sure they have the right training - that means more funding not less. Domestic abuse is the most likely call for a officer to get injured. I did notice you called them and not a social worker. Thanks for the blue line.