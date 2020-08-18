DeJoy must be removed and post office restored

As I watch the deliberate sabotage of our beloved post office, I think of apocalyptic scenarios of the breakdown of the United States as science fiction writer Octavia Butler portrays in her book "Parable of the Sower". She writes:

“Choose your leaders with wisdom and forethought. To be led by a coward is to be controlled by all that the coward fears. To be led by a fool is to be led by the opportunists who control the fool. To be led by a thief is to offer up your most precious treasures to be stolen. To be led by a liar is to ask to be lied to. To be led by a tyrant is to sell yourself and those you love into slavery.”