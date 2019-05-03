Congratulations to the Montana Legislature for passing House Bill 282, but quadruple shame on all previous Montana Legislatures for taking 129-plus years to protect at-risk children.
Good grief! If a child has a problem or behavior issues, does she not count, does he not matter? If the private entities running these centers bring a lot of money into the state, should we turn a blind eye? If a child happens to be 16, is it not necessary to protect him/her?
Why 129-plus years? Did Montanans think such laws were unnecessary? Centers needed no government oversight, right? Why check on those who care for children? Why license child care centers? Why license teachers or require training and background checks for anyone working in the “public interest”? After all, everyone is honest, no one has hidden motives, right? Government gets in the way, right?
This inexcusable lack of concern for children mocks the state motto: “last best place.” Best for what? For giving free reign to sexual predators, for leaving innocents who cannot defend themselves unprotected? Last best place to do whatever we as individuals want, no matter who it hurts?
Wake up Montanans. An examination of our values is long overdue.
Susie Menegat,
Missoula