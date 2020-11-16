 Skip to main content
Delay in transition damages national health and security

Delay in transition damages national health and security

Senator Daines, your party refuses to recognize a key outcome of the election - Joe Biden is President-Elect. The dismay among Republicans at this outcome is understandable, but an extended delay in the transition to a new administration will be deeply damaging to national health and security. We simply cannot afford to waste this time.

Conservative arguments about recent transitions don't hold up to basic scrutiny. Al Gore conceded to George W, Bush after 37 days of legal and political wrangling. But that election came down to 500 votes in one state, and required a Supreme Court case to settle. Biden has won the 2020 election by many thousands of votes in at least five states - not close at all. Hilary Clinton conceded to Mr. Trump on election night, as did McCain and Romney when they lost elections to Mr. Obama.

It's never easy to lose, but it doesn't help to deny the hard fact of it. Republicans nationally and in Montana have much to celebrate in Helena as well. Denying Biden casts shadows on your electoral wins as well. You, your party, and the nation need to move on from the 2020 election.

Senator Daines, you can provide much-needed leadership by openly congratulating Mr. Biden and pledging to work with the new Administration to confront the tough challenges we face. No time like the present.

Dave Morris,

Missoula

