Citizens of Missoula, it is time we demand the city do a much better job plowing the snow off of our roads. It is a safety issue.

Please call the mayor (552-6001) and the Missoula City Council (552-6012) and demand that every street in Missoula be plowed within eight hours of every snow event!

We deserve so much better, Missoula. Stay strong and wear your mask.

Matthew Fagan,

Missoula

