Letter

Former Republican Rep. Ed Greef asserted on Dec. 23 in a guest column that a true leader should have character.

Specifically, he said: “consider the qualities that make up a good leader as your method of measure. Integrity, honesty, trust, values; these are the principles that create the foundation. Education, experience and proven success as a leader are the results.”

Would that he and others demand this kind of character in the White House.

Arlene Walker-Andrews,

Missoula

