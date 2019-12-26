Former Republican Rep. Ed Greef asserted on Dec. 23 in a guest column that a true leader should have character.
Specifically, he said: “consider the qualities that make up a good leader as your method of measure. Integrity, honesty, trust, values; these are the principles that create the foundation. Education, experience and proven success as a leader are the results.”
Would that he and others demand this kind of character in the White House.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Arlene Walker-Andrews,
Missoula