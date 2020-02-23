Demand Congress put stop to plastic

Plastic has got to be stopped! We have gone from using paper products, aluminum, wax-coated cardboard and glass containers, to all plastic. Plastic is so bad, not only for the environment, but it is a huge health hazard.

I just learned recently that a lumber mill in a neighboring town will be closing in April.

It employs 70 people, not counting loggers, log truck haulers and log road builders. I can't believe it is happening again, especially after the spotted owl dilemma that took place years ago that put down loggers, paper mills and all people who worked in the industry, thanks to Bill Clinton and his environmentalist partners. Years later there was the "beetle."

Now we are combating plastic and more lumber mills closing and more people out of work.

What is wrong with Congress? What exactly does the Forest Service do today? The Forest Service has few to no loggers to manage and locked gates all over.

Paper products are biodegradable and not harmful to humans or the environment, as opposed to plastic everywhere, which is harmful to everyone and everything.

Get your senators’ attention and pound on them hard to get plastic stopped before we are all dead from plastic chemicals.