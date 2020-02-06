Demand Garcia provide apology

There has been a recent public statement by a politician far out on the fringe that has moved me to protest. This is the statement, at a Republican Party training session, by state legislator Rodney Garcia, from Billings, that the U.S. Constitution calls for the shooting or jailing of those who identify as socialists.

Imagine that, shooting or jailing them. Many of us know that extremists like that, together with too many moderates, define the term "socialist" with such a broad brush to include all who support some of the Democratic Party ideals.

As a kid who grew up in Billings in the '50s, and who has lived in western Montana most of the rest of my life, I say I am embarrassed for my hometown and current home, and disgusted by his remarks.

It is not enough for the Republican Party to merely censor him. They should call for a complete apology, and, if he refuses, bar him from attending any party functions. After all, calling for people to be shot is a hate crime, and a crime by many other standards. He’s lucky not to be jailed himself.

Steve Schombel,

Missoula

