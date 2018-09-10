Following Donald Trump’s tweet implying that the U.S. Department of Justice should choose indictments based on party, we should be more alarmed by Republicans’ responses.
In a familiar routine, they’re going through the motions — shock, disappointment, “I thought that yesterday’s comments were not appropriate” — but they aren’t doing anything.
You might wonder why they are risking future political credibility for a few minor wins. Are they really just that short-sighted? Perhaps they realize that these wins may by themselves be small, but together they work to make an unlevel playing field even more skewed in their favor. They are giving the super-rich more money and more ability to use that money to influence politics at the expense of the middle class. They are fostering an environment in which people of color are increasingly the targets of racist attacks. They are threatening immigrant children who have the gall to go to school with deportation.
We have reached the point when we need to demand that Republicans stop bloviating and take action against Trump. Demand that they prioritize democracy over their next re-election campaign. Demand that they work for us, the people of the United States of America.
Alena Lovi-Borgmann,
Missoula