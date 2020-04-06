Demand halt to Keystone pipeline construction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TC Energy (formerly Transcanada) is opportunistically, during a time when our minds and hearts are consumed with protecting our families and communities from the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing through construction of the massive dirty-oil Keystone XL pipeline through northern Montana. There are plans to move hundreds of workers to tribal and rural communities this week.

This construction project puts pipeline workers, and vulnerable indigenous and rural communities, at risk of suffering and spreading the pandemic. This on top of all the underlying risks to these communities, including sexual violence and crime that often are associated with these pipeline worker camps.

We must demand that our governor immediately halt all construction activity of Keystone XL in Montana and recall all of the TC Energy workers already dispatched. Our waterways, air, our climate, health and lives, including those of the pipeline workers, demand this.

Susie Clarion,

Missoula

