Over the last several months, citizens across Montana and across the country have urged Congress to support the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), a bipartisan program that uses a portion of offshore drilling royalties to protect and enhance public lands, parks, forests, refuges, recreation sites and more.
In Montana, LWCF has provided nearly $600 million in conservation investments, including state and city parks, wildlife refuges, public recreation facilities and more than 70 percent of our fishing access sites. It has been a key component in building our state’s $7.1 billion recreation industry and it supports 71,000 Montana jobs.
Enough with the cajoling and asking nicely. LWCF dollars belong to all of us. It’s our money, generated from our publicly owned resources. It’s the commitment we made decades ago to ourselves and future generations to sustain our strong outdoor heritage and ensure it is accessible to all.
We should not have to beg. It’s time to demand that LWCF be permanently reauthorized, fully funded, and put to work to protect land and water resources while there’s still time.
Paul Moseley,
board member,
Clark Fork Coalition,
owner,
Ruby Springs Lodge,
Missoula