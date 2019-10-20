In the Oct. 2 Missoulian, “Public Service” Commissioner Roger Koopman rendered opinions in denial of climate science and denial of the climate crisis. By extension, he is denying our children and the climate strike students a livable future.
Koopman further complains that students are only hearing one side of a supposed climate “debate.” This is not a debate between opinions. It never was a debate. It has been denialist opinions versus facts published in over 97% of climate studies indicating the world is heating up due to human activity primarily from burning fossil fuels, which is already harming eco-systems, wildlife populations and humans.
The Missoula Climate Strike students asserted that they are not getting the education they need to function in a climate stressed world. So as an adaptation, they seek ideas to help them develop a resilient and restorative economy in their future. It is a rational response on the students’ part.
Another element of the students’ demands is insisting that the grown-ups, especially people in positions like Koopman, act like adults, recognize that our home is burning up and respond with the urgency that the accelerating climate crisis demands.
John Wolverton,
Missoula