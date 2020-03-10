Demand name of driver who hit bus

On Nov. 12, 2019, a driver hit 6-year-old Jordana Hubble as she was getting off her school bus near Olney, Montana. Jordana was severely injured and is now in a rehab center in Texas.

Montana law states that if a driver strikes a child getting off a school bus, the driver is guilty of a Class 1 felony subject to a $1,250 fine and suspension of driver's license for two years. To date, no charges have been filed against the driver, even though the authorities know who the driver is and have results of toxicology tests.

Andrea Lutz from MTN Investigates recently did a TV spot about motorist school bus infractions. She mentioned Jordana Hubble as an example. She said that Travis Ahner, Flathead County Attorney, is slow to respond to media pressure.

More than enough time has passed since this tragedy. All parents of children riding school buses should call Ahner and demand that the driver's name be released and charges filed.

My wife and I have no connection to this little girl, but as retired educators, as well as parents and grandparents, we believe the law should protect all children.

Is this a coverup?

Robert Church,

Missoula

