Across the country, banks, payday lenders, retailers and other robocallers petitioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to loosen rules barring certain robocalls, specifically using automated dialing systems (autodialers) and consumers' right to revoke consent to receive calls.
Just last month, our 406 area code received over 7 million robocalls. If Congress and the FCC don’t act fast, next month could be worse. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the foremost consumer protection from unwanted robocalls, is being called into question by a recent court ruling in D.C.
Large corporations like Spectrum, a major source of robocalls to Montanans, joined banks, payday lenders, student loan servicers and their lobbyists in pushing the FCC to rob consumers of essential protections against unwanted robocalls. They want the FCC to eviscerate the prohibition against autodialed calls and texts to cell phones without the consumer’s consent, and to strip us of our right to tell robocallers to stop calling.
Our privacy is on the line. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, which oversees the FCC, should demand that the commission protect Montanans, not robocallers. Congress and the FCC must protect our right to be free from unwanted and unrelenting robocalls.
Katie Sutton,
Billings