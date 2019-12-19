The Republican Party once represented a platform of morality, fiscal responsibility, free trade, a strong foreign policy and the rule of law. Clearly this was just lip service, as the party was easily hijacked by a narcissistic, adulterous, porn-star-paying, p---y-grabbing cyber-bully.
There is no doubt that Donald Trump, wittingly or unwittingly, is a Russian asset who supported the murderous Vladimir Putin by withholding congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine, a country defending its shrinking territory against Russian invaders. Trump abandoned the interests of American foreign policy in Ukraine in order to boost his own political chances in the next election. This after Trump clearly asked for, and received Russian help during the 2016 election. “Russia, if you’re listening...”
It is clear that Trump has no moral compass. He is, and always will be, a sleazeball. It is sad that Montana’s two Republican representatives publicly condone this reprehensible behavior. Donald J. Trump has amply demonstrated that he is intellectually and morally unfit to be president.
If you care about the future of this country, call U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (202-224-2651) and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte (202-225-3211) and tell them in no uncertain terms they must support removing this unfit president. Our democracy depends on you!
Gary Glynn,
Missoula