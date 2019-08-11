I read with dismay that neither U.S. Sen. Steve Daines nor U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte would support new gun legislation. If ever there were a time for action, it is now.
To those who believe the solution to gun violence is arming more citizens, may I point out that the recent shooter in El Paso was in an open carry state inside a store where many customers were carrying weapons? Yet it was a trained police force that stopped the perpetrator, not an armed citizen.
To those who cite their Second Amendment right to bear arms as a necessary protection from an evil government, may I point out that when the Second Amendment was drafted, the most lethal weapons in existence were muskets and long rifles?
To those who argue they need a military-style assault rifle to protect their families from home invasion, may I suggest that a shotgun is a far more effective self-defense weapon?
Let us keep our hunting rifles, our shotguns, our collector guns and our handguns. But let us keep military style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines out of the hands of wackos.
Demand that Daines and Gianforte join U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in finding legislative solutions to this slaughter.
Rob Johnston,
Corvallis