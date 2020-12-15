Demand that GOP denounce sedition

Montanans, your newly elected governor and re-elected senator have stood lockstep with Texas, demanded that the popular election of our president be cancelled and democracy be shelved in order to ordain President Trump re-elected.

After the U.S. Supreme Court rejected their arguments, they now are suggesting seceding from the Union. As a U.S. Army veteran and lifelong Montanan, I want to ask that loyal Montanans demand that the Republican Party denounce this sedition and/or demand Republicans be forced to appear in front of the Montana Supreme Court to defend their traitorous behavior.

The oath I took as a U.S. Army officer demands that I stay loyal to my country and to the Constitution. I do not need a weapon to fight back against traitorous elected officials and those who support them.

Steven Harrington,

Missoula

