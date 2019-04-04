Now that the Mueller report is finished and Donald Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr says "no collusion," the fact remains that Russia actively worked to subvert our democratic process. Through disinformation on social media, promoting what divides us and actively promoting both sides when it came to "us versus them," I would say that Putin and company succeeded beyond all expectations.
The fact that Trump, while still a on the campaign trail, actively encouraged Russia to hack into Democratic database seems to be beside the point. This is not confined to America alone; democracies around the world are being assaulted in a similar way by the same culprits.
To paraphrase a great American patriot, "A house divided soon falls under its own weight." Are we as a nation going to allow 200-plus years of our history to collapse like a house of cards? I would pray that we, the people, wake up and smell the coffee before we turn into warring factions ripping ourselves to shreds.
John McClellan,
Helena