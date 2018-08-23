We have Donald Trump who has lied and lied, who tries to get rid of the investigation into Russian collusion. His lawyer swore under oath that the two of them committed crimes, and yet, the republican congress under Mitch McConnell, refuses to say a word, they sit by and watch as our democracy is being destroyed by the mob mentality of this administration and the obvious love between the Russian former KGB Putin and Trump. Trump right now is an unindicted co-conspirator in criminal activities, he should not be allowed to make decisions concerning our military, our lands, our laws and the choosing of a judge who will protect Trump and change the laws of the lands forever. Trump under criminal investigation should not be in possession of the codes to the nuclear bomb. This Republican congress should be held accountable for backing Trumps horrible behavior and for protecting the invasion of our democracy by a foreign enemy. That to me is treason by Trump and by this congress.
Kate Gervais,
Corvallis